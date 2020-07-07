All apartments in San Diego
4021 33rd Street
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

4021 33rd Street

4021 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4021 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible 2 Bedroom 1 Bath detached home in Normal Heights! This is a very large 2 bedroom 1 bath with a grass front and back yard. Back yard is completely fenced in and boasts a beautiful gazebo to relax and enjoy the San Diego weather. PET FRIENDLY with NO RESTRICTIONS.
In addition to the 1400 square foot main home, the home also includes a 200 square foot separate converted garage. Remodeled for use as a separate office space, with track lighting and laminate floors, the space could also be used as a home gym or ideal storage unit. Driveway offers parking for two vehicles, with plenty of street parking available as well.
Main home has wood laminate flooring with carpet in the master bedroom. Open concept connects the kitchen, dining area, and living room. Kitchen has been recently remodeled to include new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Excellent gas stove and oven, overhead built in microwave, dishwasher, double basin sink, and large refrigerator round out the kitchen. Separate laundry room with in-unit washer and dryer. Bathroom has a separate large bathtub and a large walk-in shower. Forced heating warms the house in winter, and in-room window air-conditioners cool the house when needed in the summer.
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Private Patio - This 2 bed 1 bath home offers a prime location in North Park just a few blocks away from the central area with all North Park's restaurants, shops, cafes, etc. The home features an open concept living area. This home includes laminate floors throughout with walk-in closets! The kitchen is spacious with a gas stove perfect for your inner chef! The kitchen is open to the living area, perfect for the entertaining. The patio area is perfect for additional entertaining space.
Just Minutes Away From:
Balboa Park
Old Town
Riverwalk Golf Club
San Diego Zoo
Sea World
And Much More.

Facts:
• 1400 sqft of living space
• Additional 200 sqft office/storage detached space
• Private, fenced in backyard with grass and gazebo
• Grass front yard
• Driveway with space for two vehicles, plus plenty of available street parking
• Wall-mounted heater
• 2 window air-conditioning units installed, and one available mobile A/C for second bedroom
• Rent is $2,795/mo.
• Tenant pays gas, electric, and cable
• Owner pays water, sewage, trash, and landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 33rd Street have any available units?
4021 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 33rd Street have?
Some of 4021 33rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4021 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 33rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4021 33rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4021 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4021 33rd Street offers parking.
Does 4021 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4021 33rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 4021 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4021 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4021 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 33rd Street has units with dishwashers.

