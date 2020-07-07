4021 33rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Incredible 2 Bedroom 1 Bath detached home in Normal Heights! This is a very large 2 bedroom 1 bath with a grass front and back yard. Back yard is completely fenced in and boasts a beautiful gazebo to relax and enjoy the San Diego weather. PET FRIENDLY with NO RESTRICTIONS.

In addition to the 1400 square foot main home, the home also includes a 200 square foot separate converted garage. Remodeled for use as a separate office space, with track lighting and laminate floors, the space could also be used as a home gym or ideal storage unit. Driveway offers parking for two vehicles, with plenty of street parking available as well.

Main home has wood laminate flooring with carpet in the master bedroom. Open concept connects the kitchen, dining area, and living room. Kitchen has been recently remodeled to include new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Excellent gas stove and oven, overhead built in microwave, dishwasher, double basin sink, and large refrigerator round out the kitchen. Separate laundry room with in-unit washer and dryer. Bathroom has a separate large bathtub and a large walk-in shower. Forced heating warms the house in winter, and in-room window air-conditioners cool the house when needed in the summer.

Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Private Patio - This 2 bed 1 bath home offers a prime location in North Park just a few blocks away from the central area with all North Park's restaurants, shops, cafes, etc. The home features an open concept living area. This home includes laminate floors throughout with walk-in closets! The kitchen is spacious with a gas stove perfect for your inner chef! The kitchen is open to the living area, perfect for the entertaining. The patio area is perfect for additional entertaining space.

Just Minutes Away From:

Balboa Park

Old Town

Riverwalk Golf Club

San Diego Zoo

Sea World

And Much More.



Facts:

• 1400 sqft of living space

• Additional 200 sqft office/storage detached space

• Private, fenced in backyard with grass and gazebo

• Grass front yard

• Driveway with space for two vehicles, plus plenty of available street parking

• Wall-mounted heater

• 2 window air-conditioning units installed, and one available mobile A/C for second bedroom

• Rent is $2,795/mo.

• Tenant pays gas, electric, and cable

• Owner pays water, sewage, trash, and landscaping