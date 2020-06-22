4002 Conrad Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CHARMING NORTH CLAIREMONT 3 BED / 2 BATH HOME - Look Out! CURB APPEAL HERE. This charming home sits on a corner lot in Northern Clairemont. New kitchen will feature NEW CARRARA marble like quartz countertops and NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. Kitchen cabinets have been professionally updated with Taupe paint and new hardware. Newly painted with neutral tones throughout. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms that have been updated w/ new vanities & flooring. Cherry wood laminate flooring throughout the house. Bedrooms have just been carpeted with a berber like beige carpeting. 2-car garage with WASHER & DRYER. Large private backyard with grass and concrete patio. GREAT BACKYARD perfect for family entertainment or relaxing. FRONT YARD IS ZERO SCAPE and will save you $$ on your water bill. Close to Clairemont Town Square shopping center. MAKE THIS ADORABLE HOME YOURS. Will consider a 12 - 18 month lease.



Please call Andrea Atno for an appointment at 619-546-0015 or andrea@amkproperty.com



PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED W/ PET DEPOSIT

SMALL DOGS ONLY, UNDER 35 LBS



CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 650 OR BETTER.

INCOME MUST BE 3 X THE RENT for EACH APPLICANT, INCLUDING ROOMMATE SITUATIONS.

MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL REFERENCES.



Tenant pays water, sewer, gas & electric

Owner pays trash & landscaping service.



Note: Fireplace does not work.



(RLNE3704324)