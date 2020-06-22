All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4002 Conrad Avenue
4002 Conrad Avenue

4002 Conrad Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Conrad Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CHARMING NORTH CLAIREMONT 3 BED / 2 BATH HOME - Look Out! CURB APPEAL HERE. This charming home sits on a corner lot in Northern Clairemont. New kitchen will feature NEW CARRARA marble like quartz countertops and NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. Kitchen cabinets have been professionally updated with Taupe paint and new hardware. Newly painted with neutral tones throughout. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms that have been updated w/ new vanities & flooring. Cherry wood laminate flooring throughout the house. Bedrooms have just been carpeted with a berber like beige carpeting. 2-car garage with WASHER & DRYER. Large private backyard with grass and concrete patio. GREAT BACKYARD perfect for family entertainment or relaxing. FRONT YARD IS ZERO SCAPE and will save you $$ on your water bill. Close to Clairemont Town Square shopping center. MAKE THIS ADORABLE HOME YOURS. Will consider a 12 - 18 month lease.

Please call Andrea Atno for an appointment at 619-546-0015 or andrea@amkproperty.com

PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED W/ PET DEPOSIT
SMALL DOGS ONLY, UNDER 35 LBS

CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 650 OR BETTER.
INCOME MUST BE 3 X THE RENT for EACH APPLICANT, INCLUDING ROOMMATE SITUATIONS.
MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL REFERENCES.

Tenant pays water, sewer, gas & electric
Owner pays trash & landscaping service.

Note: Fireplace does not work.

(RLNE3704324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Conrad Avenue have any available units?
4002 Conrad Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 Conrad Avenue have?
Some of 4002 Conrad Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Conrad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Conrad Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Conrad Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4002 Conrad Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4002 Conrad Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4002 Conrad Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4002 Conrad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4002 Conrad Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Conrad Avenue have a pool?
No, 4002 Conrad Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Conrad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4002 Conrad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Conrad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Conrad Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
