3989 Nobel Dr Unit 362

This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo is available now. Part of the community The Venetian located at the corner of Nobel Dr. and Regents Rd. in UTC. Shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and the Doyle Community Park are all very close. Close to the 15 and 805 freeways, Genesee Ave., and Mirarmar Rd. for commuting. Wood floors in the living room; tile in the kitchen and bathrooms; carpet in bedrooms. Laundry closet inside the downstairs bathroom. Stainless steel kitchen appliances included: refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Central HVAC. Residents have access to community amenities including the pool, tennis courts, and fitness room. There are 2 assigned parking spaces. Private balcony with storage closet.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/953775

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". Each person over the age of 18 MUST complete an application for approval and pay the $25 application fee. Online applications only.

APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2Yas9KM



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (675 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

