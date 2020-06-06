All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3960 Arizona St. #1

3960 Arizona Street · (858) 578-7284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3960 Arizona Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3960 Arizona St. #1 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 888 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3960 Arizona St. #1 Available 08/07/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Single Story Condo- Gated in North Park - Single story first floor end unit in small gated complex in North Park. Unit features kitchen which includes fridge and microwave, dining area off kitchen, living room, master bedroom with attached bath and second bedroom and hall bath. Master bath features stall shower and single vanity sink. Hall bath features tub/ shower combo and single vanity. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and dining area.One dedicated parking spot. On site common laundry room. Walking distance to numerous shops, eateries and public transportation.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Managament Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic# 01856665

(RLNE4448123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3960 Arizona St. #1 have any available units?
3960 Arizona St. #1 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3960 Arizona St. #1 have?
Some of 3960 Arizona St. #1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 Arizona St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3960 Arizona St. #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 Arizona St. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 3960 Arizona St. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3960 Arizona St. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 3960 Arizona St. #1 does offer parking.
Does 3960 Arizona St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3960 Arizona St. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 Arizona St. #1 have a pool?
No, 3960 Arizona St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3960 Arizona St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 3960 Arizona St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 Arizona St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3960 Arizona St. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
