3960 Arizona St. #1 Available 08/07/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Single Story Condo- Gated in North Park - Single story first floor end unit in small gated complex in North Park. Unit features kitchen which includes fridge and microwave, dining area off kitchen, living room, master bedroom with attached bath and second bedroom and hall bath. Master bath features stall shower and single vanity sink. Hall bath features tub/ shower combo and single vanity. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and dining area.One dedicated parking spot. On site common laundry room. Walking distance to numerous shops, eateries and public transportation.



