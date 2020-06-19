All apartments in San Diego
3955-69 Faircross Place

3955 Faircross Pl · (619) 333-7952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Diego
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3955 Faircross Pl, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3955-69 Faircross Place · Avail. Jun 23

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3955-69 Faircross Place Available 06/23/20 Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath Condo Available SOON!! - San Diego Living with easy access to the highway and just minutes from downtown.

Walk through the front door of this newly painted condo and be greeted by plush carpeting, a spacious layout, and an open floor plan. Just beyond the open living room is your very own private balcony. Relax while the cool San Diego breeze blows gently as you sip your beverage and read your favorite book. A small storage closet is perfect for storing beach chairs or sports equipment.

This condo offers unique dual master bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. Perfect for today's active and on the go lifestyles. Each bedroom boasts large wardrobe closets with plenty of storage space.

Located in the Sunrise Point Community, this home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, and San Diego State University.

The condo has washer dryer hookups, air conditioning, and one assigned parking space in the remote access garage.

Call now for more information or submit your application online!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2390711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955-69 Faircross Place have any available units?
3955-69 Faircross Place has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3955-69 Faircross Place have?
Some of 3955-69 Faircross Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3955-69 Faircross Place currently offering any rent specials?
3955-69 Faircross Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955-69 Faircross Place pet-friendly?
No, 3955-69 Faircross Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3955-69 Faircross Place offer parking?
Yes, 3955-69 Faircross Place does offer parking.
Does 3955-69 Faircross Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3955-69 Faircross Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955-69 Faircross Place have a pool?
No, 3955-69 Faircross Place does not have a pool.
Does 3955-69 Faircross Place have accessible units?
No, 3955-69 Faircross Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3955-69 Faircross Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3955-69 Faircross Place does not have units with dishwashers.
