Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3955-69 Faircross Place Available 06/23/20 Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bath Condo Available SOON!! - San Diego Living with easy access to the highway and just minutes from downtown.



Walk through the front door of this newly painted condo and be greeted by plush carpeting, a spacious layout, and an open floor plan. Just beyond the open living room is your very own private balcony. Relax while the cool San Diego breeze blows gently as you sip your beverage and read your favorite book. A small storage closet is perfect for storing beach chairs or sports equipment.



This condo offers unique dual master bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. Perfect for today's active and on the go lifestyles. Each bedroom boasts large wardrobe closets with plenty of storage space.



Located in the Sunrise Point Community, this home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, and San Diego State University.



The condo has washer dryer hookups, air conditioning, and one assigned parking space in the remote access garage.



Call now for more information or submit your application online!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2390711)