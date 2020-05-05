Amenities

3917 Hatton St. Available 03/16/19 Nicely Kept House in Clairemont - Beautiful home in Clairemont in a great residential area close to the 805 and Balboa Ave. Just a short drive to many restaurants and shops. The home features stainless steal appliances in the kitchen, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, and both tile and hardwood floors throughout. Large 2 car garage plus a covered patio and nice size back yard that is fenced in.



Small pets negotiable.($500.00 increased deposit if approved.)

Tenant pays all utilities and maintains yard.

1 Year Lease



(RLNE3822061)