3907 Georgia St
Last updated June 27 2019 at 7:13 AM

3907 Georgia St

3907 Georgia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3907 Georgia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two weeks free rent if lease is signed by 6/30/2019!!!

This is a great condo with new paint, new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, hardwood floors and views of the city. It includes one dedicated parking space, a community pool and features secured entry. The condo is on the first level for easy access and entry. Very close to restaurants and bars in Hillcrest and North Park as well as grocery stores, Balboa Park, Little Italy, the airport, shopping areas and the Gas Lamp district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Georgia St have any available units?
3907 Georgia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3907 Georgia St have?
Some of 3907 Georgia St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 Georgia St currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Georgia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Georgia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3907 Georgia St is pet friendly.
Does 3907 Georgia St offer parking?
Yes, 3907 Georgia St offers parking.
Does 3907 Georgia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3907 Georgia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Georgia St have a pool?
Yes, 3907 Georgia St has a pool.
Does 3907 Georgia St have accessible units?
No, 3907 Georgia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Georgia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3907 Georgia St has units with dishwashers.
