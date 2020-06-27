All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:55 PM

3829 Garden Lane

3829 Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3829 Garden Lane, San Diego, CA 92106
Wooded Area

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on quiet cull de sac with great privacy. This property is located in one of the most desirable areas in Point Loma, away from the flight path. Fenced front yard and Large Fenced backyard. Plenty of closet space. Attached 2 car garage with washer dryer hook ups. Gardener Included.

Very short distance to Nazarene University, Sunset Cliffs Park, Cabrillo National Monument, Sunset View Elementary School, Military base, public transportation and more.

One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities.

NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.

LEASING@CSPMINC.NET

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,825, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 Garden Lane have any available units?
3829 Garden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3829 Garden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3829 Garden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 Garden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3829 Garden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3829 Garden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3829 Garden Lane offers parking.
Does 3829 Garden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 Garden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Garden Lane have a pool?
No, 3829 Garden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3829 Garden Lane have accessible units?
No, 3829 Garden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Garden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 Garden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3829 Garden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3829 Garden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
