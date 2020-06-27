3829 Garden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on quiet cull de sac with great privacy. This property is located in one of the most desirable areas in Point Loma, away from the flight path. Fenced front yard and Large Fenced backyard. Plenty of closet space. Attached 2 car garage with washer dryer hook ups. Gardener Included.



Very short distance to Nazarene University, Sunset Cliffs Park, Cabrillo National Monument, Sunset View Elementary School, Military base, public transportation and more.



One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities.



NO PETS. NO SMOKING.



Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.



LEASING@CSPMINC.NET



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,825, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.