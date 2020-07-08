3813 46th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

One Bedroom, one bathroom unit with easy access to freeways and shopping. Small gated complex with only four units.



Downstairs unit with attached garage. Plank flooring, granite counters, fresh paint, ceiling fans and private patio area. This unit is ready to move into.



Virtual Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tkzyc1nbaZk



1 year lease- co-signers are not accepted for this unit. On street parking if your vehicle will not fit in the garage.



Garage is smaller and is best for storage only. Garage door is manual open only. Water and trash included in rent. Small pets upon approval, registration and pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.