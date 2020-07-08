All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:50 PM

3813 46th Street

3813 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3813 46th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
One Bedroom, one bathroom unit with easy access to freeways and shopping. Small gated complex with only four units.

Downstairs unit with attached garage. Plank flooring, granite counters, fresh paint, ceiling fans and private patio area. This unit is ready to move into.

Virtual Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tkzyc1nbaZk

1 year lease- co-signers are not accepted for this unit. On street parking if your vehicle will not fit in the garage.

Garage is smaller and is best for storage only. Garage door is manual open only. Water and trash included in rent. Small pets upon approval, registration and pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 46th Street have any available units?
3813 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 46th Street have?
Some of 3813 46th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3813 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3813 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3813 46th Street offers parking.
Does 3813 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 46th Street have a pool?
No, 3813 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3813 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 3813 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

