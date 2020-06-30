3811 Brems Street

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Pet Friendly! -
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house that is very open and bright, residing on a cul-de-sac. Tile flooring throughout the house, fresh paint, central A/C, refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer, front and back yard, with a 1 car garage.
Great location for easy access to the 94 and the 8 freeways, close to SDSU, shopping, entertainment and much more. This is a one year lease and renters insurance is required to rent with our company. Pets are welcome for an additional deposit.
If this property interests you please give Tyson a call at 619-847-4178 to schedule a tour of this beautiful house.
(RLNE3291745)