3811 Brems Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Pet Friendly! -

Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house that is very open and bright, residing on a cul-de-sac. Tile flooring throughout the house, fresh paint, central A/C, refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer, front and back yard, with a 1 car garage.



Great location for easy access to the 94 and the 8 freeways, close to SDSU, shopping, entertainment and much more. This is a one year lease and renters insurance is required to rent with our company. Pets are welcome for an additional deposit.



If this property interests you please give Tyson a call at 619-847-4178 to schedule a tour of this beautiful house.



(RLNE3291745)