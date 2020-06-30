All apartments in San Diego
3811 Brems Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

3811 Brems Street

3811 Brems Street · No Longer Available
Location

3811 Brems Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House Pet Friendly! -
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house that is very open and bright, residing on a cul-de-sac. Tile flooring throughout the house, fresh paint, central A/C, refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer, front and back yard, with a 1 car garage.

Great location for easy access to the 94 and the 8 freeways, close to SDSU, shopping, entertainment and much more. This is a one year lease and renters insurance is required to rent with our company. Pets are welcome for an additional deposit.

If this property interests you please give Tyson a call at 619-847-4178 to schedule a tour of this beautiful house.

(RLNE3291745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 Brems Street have any available units?
3811 Brems Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 Brems Street have?
Some of 3811 Brems Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 Brems Street currently offering any rent specials?
3811 Brems Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 Brems Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 Brems Street is pet friendly.
Does 3811 Brems Street offer parking?
Yes, 3811 Brems Street offers parking.
Does 3811 Brems Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3811 Brems Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 Brems Street have a pool?
No, 3811 Brems Street does not have a pool.
Does 3811 Brems Street have accessible units?
No, 3811 Brems Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 Brems Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3811 Brems Street does not have units with dishwashers.

