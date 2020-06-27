All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

3791 College Ave

3791 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3791 College Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3791 College Ave Available 09/01/19 Recently upgraded 3BR/1BA House with Large Yard - Enjoy an updated 3BR/1BA, single story house centrally located in San Diego. This pet friendly property offers approximately 999SF of living space, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, SS appliances, washer & dryer, extra refrigerator in the one car garage and a large fenced back yard.

In addition, reduce your electric expenses!!! The property has solar electric that covers nearly 100% of the electricity usage.

This property is minutes from downtown and freeways.
Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

(RLNE4448118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3791 College Ave have any available units?
3791 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3791 College Ave have?
Some of 3791 College Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3791 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3791 College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3791 College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3791 College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3791 College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3791 College Ave offers parking.
Does 3791 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3791 College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3791 College Ave have a pool?
No, 3791 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3791 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 3791 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3791 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3791 College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
