3791 College Ave Available 09/01/19 Recently upgraded 3BR/1BA House with Large Yard - Enjoy an updated 3BR/1BA, single story house centrally located in San Diego. This pet friendly property offers approximately 999SF of living space, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, SS appliances, washer & dryer, extra refrigerator in the one car garage and a large fenced back yard.



In addition, reduce your electric expenses!!! The property has solar electric that covers nearly 100% of the electricity usage.



This property is minutes from downtown and freeways.

