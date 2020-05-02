3785 1/2 Park Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning media room oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Charming one bedroom unit for rent in the highly sought after Hillcrest neighborhood. Peaceful "Egyptian Revival" style walkway leads you through mature foliage to private units. Enjoy the convenience of this first floor unit w/ an open concept which offers fresh paint, hardwood floors and window A/C. Many windows throughout the unit provide lots of natural lighting. Close proximity to markets, shops, restaurants, night life, gyms, & freeways and less than one mile from Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo. You'll experience the best of urban living. Bordering North Park and Close to Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, Beaches, grocery stores, cafes, gyms, movie theaters and Farmers Market! Rent includes trash pickup.