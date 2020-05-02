All apartments in San Diego
3785 1/2 Park Blvd

3785 1/2 Park Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3785 1/2 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92103
North Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
media room
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Charming one bedroom unit for rent in the highly sought after Hillcrest neighborhood. Peaceful "Egyptian Revival" style walkway leads you through mature foliage to private units. Enjoy the convenience of this first floor unit w/ an open concept which offers fresh paint, hardwood floors and window A/C. Many windows throughout the unit provide lots of natural lighting. Close proximity to markets, shops, restaurants, night life, gyms, & freeways and less than one mile from Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo. You'll experience the best of urban living. Bordering North Park and Close to Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, Beaches, grocery stores, cafes, gyms, movie theaters and Farmers Market! Rent includes trash pickup.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3785 1/2 Park Blvd have any available units?
3785 1/2 Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3785 1/2 Park Blvd have?
Some of 3785 1/2 Park Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3785 1/2 Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3785 1/2 Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3785 1/2 Park Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3785 1/2 Park Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3785 1/2 Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 3785 1/2 Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3785 1/2 Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3785 1/2 Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3785 1/2 Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 3785 1/2 Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3785 1/2 Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3785 1/2 Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3785 1/2 Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3785 1/2 Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

