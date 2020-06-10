All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3770 32nd St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

3770 32nd St

3770 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3770 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Available 10/01/19 Great North Park Condo for rent. Awesome Location - Property Id: 149801

Awesome condo is a short walk to North Park restaurants, Grocery, bars, coffee shops, banks, library, etc.
2 Big Bedrooms, custom baths, pergo wood floors, fireplace, washer, dryer and newer appliances in kitchen including garbage disposal and brand new kitchen sink. Skylights in unit as well as large closets, air conditioner and electric heat. Many rooms will be freshly painted, your own parking spot and a garage for storage. French doors open to private covered balcony.
Garbage, recycling, water and landscape included.
Tenant pays electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149801p
Property Id 149801

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5109292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

