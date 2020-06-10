3770 32nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Available 10/01/19 Great North Park Condo for rent. Awesome Location - Property Id: 149801



Awesome condo is a short walk to North Park restaurants, Grocery, bars, coffee shops, banks, library, etc.

2 Big Bedrooms, custom baths, pergo wood floors, fireplace, washer, dryer and newer appliances in kitchen including garbage disposal and brand new kitchen sink. Skylights in unit as well as large closets, air conditioner and electric heat. Many rooms will be freshly painted, your own parking spot and a garage for storage. French doors open to private covered balcony.

Garbage, recycling, water and landscape included.

Tenant pays electric.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149801p

No Dogs Allowed



