All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3765-1 Carmel View Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3765-1 Carmel View Road
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

3765-1 Carmel View Road

3765 Carmel View Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3765 Carmel View Rd, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3765-1 Carmel View Road Available 07/13/19 Carmel Valley, 3765 Carmel View Rd #1, All Appliances, AC, Fireplace, Garage! - Truly magnificent upper corner unit in the very desirable Pelagos development of Carmel Valley. Conveniently located near shopping, community park, schools and easy access to both the 56 and 5 freeways. Living room has wood floors, recessed lighting and a fireplace. Kitchen has tile floors, quartz counters, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Dining room has wood floors, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Bedroom #1 has wood floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Hall bathroom has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet, tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4114940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3765-1 Carmel View Road have any available units?
3765-1 Carmel View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3765-1 Carmel View Road have?
Some of 3765-1 Carmel View Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3765-1 Carmel View Road currently offering any rent specials?
3765-1 Carmel View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3765-1 Carmel View Road pet-friendly?
No, 3765-1 Carmel View Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3765-1 Carmel View Road offer parking?
Yes, 3765-1 Carmel View Road offers parking.
Does 3765-1 Carmel View Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3765-1 Carmel View Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3765-1 Carmel View Road have a pool?
Yes, 3765-1 Carmel View Road has a pool.
Does 3765-1 Carmel View Road have accessible units?
No, 3765-1 Carmel View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3765-1 Carmel View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3765-1 Carmel View Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University