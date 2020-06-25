Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

3765-1 Carmel View Road Available 07/13/19 Carmel Valley, 3765 Carmel View Rd #1, All Appliances, AC, Fireplace, Garage! - Truly magnificent upper corner unit in the very desirable Pelagos development of Carmel Valley. Conveniently located near shopping, community park, schools and easy access to both the 56 and 5 freeways. Living room has wood floors, recessed lighting and a fireplace. Kitchen has tile floors, quartz counters, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Dining room has wood floors, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Bedroom #1 has wood floors and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Hall bathroom has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet, tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home.



No Pets Allowed



