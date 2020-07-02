3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning extra storage

Extra large detached 1 bedroom house. Lots of character, private, nice and bright with lots of windows. Hardwood floors, custom paint, new floor in kitchen and laundry room. The bedroom is very large with good closet space. Huge living room with a built-in bookcase and cabinet. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cupboards. Laundry room with a stackable washer and dryer, extra storage too. The house as A/C. Private yard has a deck, there is a shed for storage too. Street parking only.

Long term only, no smoking, no vaping. Pet on approval, no known aggressive breed dogs.