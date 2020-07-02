All apartments in San Diego
3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St

3748 Tennyson St · No Longer Available
Location

3748 Tennyson St, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Portal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Extra large detached 1 bedroom house. Lots of character, private, nice and bright with lots of windows. Hardwood floors, custom paint, new floor in kitchen and laundry room. The bedroom is very large with good closet space. Huge living room with a built-in bookcase and cabinet. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cupboards. Laundry room with a stackable washer and dryer, extra storage too. The house as A/C. Private yard has a deck, there is a shed for storage too. Street parking only.
Long term only, no smoking, no vaping. Pet on approval, no known aggressive breed dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St have any available units?
3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St have?
Some of 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St currently offering any rent specials?
3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St is pet friendly.
Does 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St offer parking?
No, 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St does not offer parking.
Does 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St have a pool?
No, 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St does not have a pool.
Does 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St have accessible units?
No, 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3748 Tennyson Street - 3476 Tennyson St does not have units with dishwashers.

