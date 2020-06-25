All apartments in San Diego
3736 Mykonos Ln Unit 128

3736 Mykonos Lane
Location

3736 Mykonos Lane, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Book a showing now! See this homey unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in the intimate Carmel Valley neighborhood in San Diego, California.

This 1,650-square-foot homes bright and airy interior features polished hardwood flooring with an upgraded carpet, large windows with blinds.

It has 3 parking spots (2 in its attached garage and 1 permit parking on the street)

The kitchen has a smooth granite countertop, lots of cabinets and drawers for storage/pantry, and ready-to-use appliances such as stove, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The bedrooms are comfy spaces to sleep. Its tiled and hardwood bathrooms are clean and cozy spaces for doing personal hygienic activities. It has a vanity, stand-up sink wash, and an individually separate shower and bathtub, each enclosed in frameless sliding glass panels. For climate control, it is equipped with air conditioning and forced-air heating. There are already an in-unit washer and dryer available to use for laundry needs. There are also extra storage spaces in the garage. A patio outside can also be found which is a perfect spot for outdoor dining and/or entertaining guests.

Other awesome amenities include access to the shared swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and barbecue area. Plus, the home is close to several excellent schools in the area.

No pets allowed in the property.

Nearby parks: Paseo Montanas Neighborhood Park, Carmel Creek Park, and Carmel Creek Park.

Nearby Schools:
Carmel Del Mar Elementary School - 0.54 miles, 10/10
Torrey Pines High School - 0.61 miles, 10/10
Carmel Valley Middle School - 0.14 miles, 10/10
Solana Pacific Elementary School - 0.25 miles, 10/10

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4853278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

