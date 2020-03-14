3727 Caminito Carmel Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Carmel Valley! - Beautiful 2B/2BA Corner Unit, Garage and Private Patio! - Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in the Groves at the Carmel Del Mar community in the heart of Carmel Valley. This unit features 1,066 SF of living space and comes with:



- One car garage, one uncovered in complex

- Large living room features laminate wood floors

- Large updated kitchen features tile flooring, granite countertops, ample

cabinet space

- Spacious master bedroom features large closet space access to patio

- Private enclosed patio with built in BBQ and landscaped garden (vegetable bed garden already started)

- Community features: Pool and Spa w/ abundant outdoor seating, clubhouse, & guest parking.



Easy freeway access, close to Torrey Pines and Beaches!



-Tenant Responsible for All Utilities

-Pets subject to owner approval

-Deposit is $2595



