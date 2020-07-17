All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
3713 Birch St.
3713 Birch St.

3713 Birch Street · (619) 300-6564
Location

3713 Birch Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Southcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 3713 Birch St. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
3713 Birch St. Available 08/01/20 1BD/1BA Condo with Private Yard and W/D Hookups! - This condo is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, approx 700 sf. This home is 1-story and only has a few stairs at the entrance of the home. It's ground floor and there isn't any unit above the property, so you don't have to worry about noisy upstairs neighbors. It comes with 1-parking space and includes water and trash in the rent.

The BEST part of this home is the very spacious private yard that is completely fenced. Also, there is washer/dryer hookups located in your yard. The yard is extremely low maintenance. You won't find another condo with yard space like this one!

The home is located south of Logan Heights and north of National City. It's right off the 5 fwy, so it's extremely easy and accessible to jump on and get to where you need to go. Also, it's just west of the navy base.

This property is tenant-occupied, however, the tenants are allowing showings with face masks, sanitizing hands and social distancing due to COVID-19 precautionary requirements.

To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call or text Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com

Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com. Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.

Jessica Hawkins, BSBA
Broker | Owner
Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
Jhawk@amanica.com | www.Amanica.com
O: (619) 300-6564 | F: (951) 924-3666
BRE #01977803 | Corp. Lic. #1523568

(RLNE5942740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Birch St. have any available units?
3713 Birch St. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3713 Birch St. currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Birch St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Birch St. pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Birch St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3713 Birch St. offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Birch St. offers parking.
Does 3713 Birch St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Birch St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Birch St. have a pool?
No, 3713 Birch St. does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Birch St. have accessible units?
No, 3713 Birch St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Birch St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 Birch St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 Birch St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 Birch St. does not have units with air conditioning.
