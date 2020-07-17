Amenities

3713 Birch St. Available 08/01/20 1BD/1BA Condo with Private Yard and W/D Hookups! - This condo is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, approx 700 sf. This home is 1-story and only has a few stairs at the entrance of the home. It's ground floor and there isn't any unit above the property, so you don't have to worry about noisy upstairs neighbors. It comes with 1-parking space and includes water and trash in the rent.



The BEST part of this home is the very spacious private yard that is completely fenced. Also, there is washer/dryer hookups located in your yard. The yard is extremely low maintenance. You won't find another condo with yard space like this one!



The home is located south of Logan Heights and north of National City. It's right off the 5 fwy, so it's extremely easy and accessible to jump on and get to where you need to go. Also, it's just west of the navy base.



This property is tenant-occupied, however, the tenants are allowing showings with face masks, sanitizing hands and social distancing due to COVID-19 precautionary requirements.



To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call or text Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com



Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com. Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.



