All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3664 Clairemont Drive #3A
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

3664 Clairemont Drive #3A

3664 Clairemont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3664 Clairemont Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Gorgeous Two Bedroom Condo in South Clairemont with VIEW!! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath located in South Clairemont close to restaurants, shopping and easy access to freeways and only 4 miles from the beach! WONDERFUL VIEW of Mission Bay from balcony, spa, wood fireplace and extra storage!

12 Month Lease / Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE & cable / internet. Owner pays water
Laundry: In Unit Washer/Dryer
Parking: 1 Carport Parking Space
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove/Oven, Wood Fireplace

One dog up to 60lbs considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

++ $100 HOA- Move In Fee
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA DRE Lic. #00935682

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5450936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A have any available units?
3664 Clairemont Drive #3A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A have?
Some of 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A currently offering any rent specials?
3664 Clairemont Drive #3A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A is pet friendly.
Does 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A offer parking?
Yes, 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A offers parking.
Does 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A have a pool?
Yes, 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A has a pool.
Does 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A have accessible units?
No, 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A does not have accessible units.
Does 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3664 Clairemont Drive #3A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University