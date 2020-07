Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport fire pit parking garage

3636 33rd Street Available 08/01/20 Craftsman Home in North Park NEAR IT ALL!! - Beautiful craftsman home in the heart of North Park. Recent upgrades include solar panels making the electric bills LOW and a new central heating and a/c system. Home features original hardwood flooring and updated tile, built-in fireplace/stove and spacious bedrooms with ample storage throughout. Exterior features low maintenance yard with several patio areas to relax in. Backyard has a large fire pit for enjoying summer nights outdoors. Garage has a dual pass through with seperate storage and workshop area. 1 parking space in front and 2 under the carport behind the property with alley access. No rear neighbor gives the home an unmatched feeling of privacy. Don't miss the opportunity to live steps away from all that North park has to offer.



(RLNE3949383)