3583 Ruffin Road Unit 111 Available 08/01/20 Must See! 4 bed, 2 bath Condominium in Serra Mesa - Come home to Summer Hill Condominiums in Serra Mesa!

This updated home is perfectly appointed to meet all your needs.

The open concept living area with sliding doors to the patio makes the living area perfect for entertaining.

This location is ideal! Just minutes away from restaurants and shopping at Mission Valley Shopping Center, Fashion Valley (Westfield) Mall! Where you will find an upscale store like Neiman Marcus, Nordstroms, and tons of other stores as well as an AMC movie center. There are some nice little cafes and restaurants within a block.

Serra Mesa is a community in San Diego, California. It is located roughly between Interstate 805 and Interstate 15, north of Friars Road and south of Aero Drive. Adjacent communities include Kearny Mesa, Tierrasanta, Mission Valley, and Linda Vista.

If that is not enough just a few short minutes to SeaWorld, Ocean/Mission/and Pacific Beaches. Under 15 minutes to downtown San Diego and Gaslamp District and Little Italy (restaurants/shopping/more.) San Diego Zoo just off the 163 in 10 minutes!

• Patio

• Two parking spaces

• Washer and Dryer

• Dishwasher, microwave oven, stove, and refrigerator

• Pool and Spa

• Small Pet OK with Deposit

Available Aug. 1, 2020

Rent $2650.00

Security Deposit $2650.00

Application Fee $40 per applicant

Please contact us at (619) 985-4203 or lease@sandiegotpm.com

