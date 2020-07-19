All apartments in San Diego
3583 Ruffin Road Unit 111

3583 Ruffin Road · (619) 255-1300 ext. 406
Location

3583 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3583 Ruffin Road Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
3583 Ruffin Road Unit 111 Available 08/01/20 Must See! 4 bed, 2 bath Condominium in Serra Mesa - Come home to Summer Hill Condominiums in Serra Mesa!
This updated home is perfectly appointed to meet all your needs.
The open concept living area with sliding doors to the patio makes the living area perfect for entertaining.
This location is ideal! Just minutes away from restaurants and shopping at Mission Valley Shopping Center, Fashion Valley (Westfield) Mall! Where you will find an upscale store like Neiman Marcus, Nordstroms, and tons of other stores as well as an AMC movie center. There are some nice little cafes and restaurants within a block.
Serra Mesa is a community in San Diego, California. It is located roughly between Interstate 805 and Interstate 15, north of Friars Road and south of Aero Drive. Adjacent communities include Kearny Mesa, Tierrasanta, Mission Valley, and Linda Vista.
If that is not enough just a few short minutes to SeaWorld, Ocean/Mission/and Pacific Beaches. Under 15 minutes to downtown San Diego and Gaslamp District and Little Italy (restaurants/shopping/more.) San Diego Zoo just off the 163 in 10 minutes!
• Patio
• Two parking spaces
• Washer and Dryer
• Dishwasher, microwave oven, stove, and refrigerator
• Pool and Spa
• Small Pet OK with Deposit
Available Aug. 1, 2020
Rent $2650.00
Security Deposit $2650.00
Application Fee $40 per applicant
Please contact us at (619) 985-4203 or lease@sandiegotpm.com
DRE 01299197

(RLNE4396612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

