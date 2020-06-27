3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Gorgeous 4 BR/2BA upstairs condo with cathedral ceilings, full-sized kitchen that is fully stocked with the basics including: utensils, pots/pans, coffee, sugar etc. Air-conditioning in living room and in master bedroom, brand new Samsung washer/dryer in the unit, hardwood floors throughout. Balcony off of the living room. High speed internet included, and each room has it's own tv with a Roku. Community pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ grills. 2 assigned parking spots (one is a carport).



Master bedroom: 1 king bed and private full bathroom with a large walk-in shower and a desk/chair. 2 HUGE closets.

2nd bedroom: queen bed with desk and chair. 1 HUGE closet.

3rd bedroom: 1 queen bed and 1 HUGE closet.

4th bedroom: 1 queen bed and 1 normal size closet.



Guest bathroom has tub/shower combo.



Open spacious concept living space with the living room, kitchen and dining all as one bright, airy and comfortable space.