3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 BR/2BA upstairs condo with cathedral ceilings, full-sized kitchen that is fully stocked with the basics including: utensils, pots/pans, coffee, sugar etc. Air-conditioning in living room and in master bedroom, brand new Samsung washer/dryer in the unit, hardwood floors throughout. Balcony off of the living room. High speed internet included, and each room has it's own tv with a Roku. Community pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ grills. 2 assigned parking spots (one is a carport).
Master bedroom: 1 king bed and private full bathroom with a large walk-in shower and a desk/chair. 2 HUGE closets.
2nd bedroom: queen bed with desk and chair. 1 HUGE closet.
3rd bedroom: 1 queen bed and 1 HUGE closet.
4th bedroom: 1 queen bed and 1 normal size closet.
Guest bathroom has tub/shower combo.
Open spacious concept living space with the living room, kitchen and dining all as one bright, airy and comfortable space.