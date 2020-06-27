All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:58 AM

3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1

3583 Ruffin Road · No Longer Available
Location

3583 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Gorgeous 4 BR/2BA upstairs condo with cathedral ceilings, full-sized kitchen that is fully stocked with the basics including: utensils, pots/pans, coffee, sugar etc. Air-conditioning in living room and in master bedroom, brand new Samsung washer/dryer in the unit, hardwood floors throughout. Balcony off of the living room. High speed internet included, and each room has it's own tv with a Roku. Community pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ grills. 2 assigned parking spots (one is a carport).

Master bedroom: 1 king bed and private full bathroom with a large walk-in shower and a desk/chair. 2 HUGE closets.
2nd bedroom: queen bed with desk and chair. 1 HUGE closet.
3rd bedroom: 1 queen bed and 1 HUGE closet.
4th bedroom: 1 queen bed and 1 normal size closet.

Guest bathroom has tub/shower combo.

Open spacious concept living space with the living room, kitchen and dining all as one bright, airy and comfortable space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 have any available units?
3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 have?
Some of 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 offers parking.
Does 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 has a pool.
Does 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3583 Ruffin Road #212 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
