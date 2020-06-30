All apartments in San Diego
3557 College Avenue
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:49 PM

3557 College Avenue

3557 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3557 College Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
JUST LISTED on the market and we don't anticipate this one will last long!!!

EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to live in this recently remodeled and upgraded two bedroom apartment home! Includes new luxury woodstyle flooring, new windows, and much more! Live in this quaint downstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bath.

Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view!
_________________________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
__________________________________________
HOW TO VIEW

DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1162465
__________________________
Property Address:
3557 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115

AVAILABLE: NOW!
__________________________
This is a small, intimate, 4-unit community close to SDSU and College Area in San Diego. This building has recently undergone a transformation including new windows, exterior paint, new flooring, new landscaping, and more while maintaining its’ original charm!! This is where the comfort focused and budget-minded renters live for qualify, value, and above and beyond service!

RENTAL DETAILS:
* 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom | SPACIOUS | 770 sq.ft.
* RECENTLY RENOVATED while maintaining original building charm!!!
* Rent $1,645 per month
* Deposit: Equivalent to one months’ rent ($1,645)
* Application Fee: $35 per adult
* Pets: DOGS and CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees! **Breed Restrictions Apply: $500 Pet deposit
* Utilities Included in Rent: Water/Sewer, Trash, Landscaping
* Floor Level: 1st floor
* Parking: Street Parking and plenty of it!
* Laundry: Shared on-site laundry room (only shared with 3 other apartments so readily available and convenient)!
* Flexible Lease Terms Available

KITCHEN:
* Dark cherry cabinets
* Granite Counter Tops
* Stainless Steep Appliances including: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave
* Separate breakfast nook area in the kitchen perfect for a small dining room table
* Ample storage space & cabinet space
* Luxury woodstyle flooring

HOME FEATURES:
* Fully Equipped kitchen with Refrigerator, GAS Stove/Oven, and Built-in Microwave
* New Windows
* Window Coverings/Blinds throughout
* Luxury Woodstyle Flooring (No carpet!!!)
* Ceiling Fans in Living Area, Kitchen and Bedrooms
* Spacious living room area
* Ample closet space throughout the home including hallway storage closet, bedroom closets, etc…
* Recently painted interiors

THE COMMUNITY:
* Undergone full renovation including all new landscaping, paint, and much more! Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting
* Central courtyard
* Walking distance to retail
* Landscaping features drought tolerant desert scape where you can relax in your personal oasis
* New Windows
* Recently Painted Exterior
* Laundry Room – shared & coin operated; only shared among 4 units in the building!

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* 6 minutes from SDSU
* 6 minutes to Aztec Aquaplex with access to the Rec Center with racquetball courts, fitness classes, two large outdoor solar-heated pools, 20-person spa, and more!
* 5 minutes to Clay Park with wide grassy fields, dog-friendly policies, playgrounds, and jogging paths
* Close to local shopping and restaurants!
* 2 minutes to College Grove shopping center featuring: Target, Ross, Khols, Walmart Super Center, 24 Hour Fitness, Starbucks, Sams Club, and much more!
* 15 minutes to Fashion Valley mall
* 15 minutes to Mission Valley Westfield shopping center
* Within 15 minutes to popular attractions including: SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, Downtown, Balboa Park, Gaslamp, Petco Park, and more
* Only 20 minutes to the beaches!
* Easily accessible to highways 8, 15, 805, and 94
* Public Transportation: 5 bus lines pass through the neighborhood’s boundaries

Keywords:
SDSU, two bedroom, shopping, college area, 92115, La Mesa, Rolando, Lemon Grove, El Cajon blvd, College Ave, University Ave, College Grove, parking, laundry

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,645, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,645, Available 12/10/2019

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
