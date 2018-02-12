All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3540 Antiem St.

3540 Antiem Street · No Longer Available
Location

3540 Antiem Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Clairemont 3 Br, 2 Ba. - Upgraded! - Nicely upgraded home on big, landscaped corner lot! 2-car attached garage. It has new vinyl plank floors in kitchen and dining area with new carpet in bedrooms. New paint. Newer kitchen counters. Interior laundry room with storage cupboards. Ceiling fans. Upgraded baths with tiled floors and enclosures. Big covered patio. Less than 1 block to neighborhood shopping. Walk to elementary school. Less than 1 mile to freeway entrances and high school. Nice home! Excellent area!

1-yr lease.
No pets allowed.
Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see 858-505-1300.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4657761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 Antiem St. have any available units?
3540 Antiem St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 Antiem St. have?
Some of 3540 Antiem St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 Antiem St. currently offering any rent specials?
3540 Antiem St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 Antiem St. pet-friendly?
No, 3540 Antiem St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3540 Antiem St. offer parking?
Yes, 3540 Antiem St. does offer parking.
Does 3540 Antiem St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 Antiem St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 Antiem St. have a pool?
No, 3540 Antiem St. does not have a pool.
Does 3540 Antiem St. have accessible units?
No, 3540 Antiem St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 Antiem St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 Antiem St. has units with dishwashers.
