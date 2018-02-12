3540 Antiem St.

Amenities

Clairemont 3 Br, 2 Ba. - Upgraded! - Nicely upgraded home on big, landscaped corner lot! 2-car attached garage. It has new vinyl plank floors in kitchen and dining area with new carpet in bedrooms. New paint. Newer kitchen counters. Interior laundry room with storage cupboards. Ceiling fans. Upgraded baths with tiled floors and enclosures. Big covered patio. Less than 1 block to neighborhood shopping. Walk to elementary school. Less than 1 mile to freeway entrances and high school. Nice home! Excellent area!



1-yr lease.

No pets allowed.

Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see 858-505-1300.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



