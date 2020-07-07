All apartments in San Diego
3523 Columbia Street

3523 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3523 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Welcome Home to this charming 1 bedroom cottage in Middletown that's walking distance to Mission Hills International Restaurant Row. This home boast a large living room with hardwood floors throughout. The bedroom is a great size complete with a large walk in closet. The kitchen has a lots of counter space and big pantry closet. There is plenty of storage and even an exterior storage shed. Finally, there is a community laundry room just steps from the home. Hurry this won't last!

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/TEXT our office at 619-832-0172. One small (under 30lbs) dog allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent. Tenant pays all utilities except; water, sewer, and trash. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 Columbia Street have any available units?
3523 Columbia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3523 Columbia Street have?
Some of 3523 Columbia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3523 Columbia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3523 Columbia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 Columbia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3523 Columbia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3523 Columbia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3523 Columbia Street offers parking.
Does 3523 Columbia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 Columbia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 Columbia Street have a pool?
No, 3523 Columbia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3523 Columbia Street have accessible units?
No, 3523 Columbia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 Columbia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 Columbia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

