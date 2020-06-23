350 Cates St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Description**

Available on 01/21/2019. 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with 1 car garage. Additional 2 car tandem parking on side of house. Entire house was recently remodeled. Newer kitchen includes stainless appliances, quartz counters and newer white cabinets. Beautiful hardwood laminate in kitchen and living room. Newer tile and fixtures in the bathroom. Like new carpet in the bedrooms. Nice size backyard with canyon views. 1 car garage includes washer & dryer. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. 840 square feet. Pets OK with an extra $500 deposit - 2 pets maximum with no Pitbulls, Dobermans, German Shepherds or Rottweilers dog breeds.



**Qualifications**

$4400 minimum monthly net income between responsibles (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 2 years previous rental history with positive references. No evictions or bankruptcies allowed.