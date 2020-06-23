All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

350 Cates St

350 Cates Street · No Longer Available
Location

350 Cates Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Description**
Available on 01/21/2019. 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with 1 car garage. Additional 2 car tandem parking on side of house. Entire house was recently remodeled. Newer kitchen includes stainless appliances, quartz counters and newer white cabinets. Beautiful hardwood laminate in kitchen and living room. Newer tile and fixtures in the bathroom. Like new carpet in the bedrooms. Nice size backyard with canyon views. 1 car garage includes washer & dryer. Central Heating and Air Conditioning. 840 square feet. Pets OK with an extra $500 deposit - 2 pets maximum with no Pitbulls, Dobermans, German Shepherds or Rottweilers dog breeds.

**Qualifications**
$4400 minimum monthly net income between responsibles (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 2 years previous rental history with positive references. No evictions or bankruptcies allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Cates St have any available units?
350 Cates St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Cates St have?
Some of 350 Cates St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Cates St currently offering any rent specials?
350 Cates St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Cates St pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Cates St is pet friendly.
Does 350 Cates St offer parking?
Yes, 350 Cates St does offer parking.
Does 350 Cates St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Cates St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Cates St have a pool?
No, 350 Cates St does not have a pool.
Does 350 Cates St have accessible units?
No, 350 Cates St does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Cates St have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Cates St does not have units with dishwashers.
