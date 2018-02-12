All apartments in San Diego
3451 Shawnee Rd.
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

3451 Shawnee Rd.

3451 Shawnee Road · No Longer Available
Location

3451 Shawnee Road, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom single story in Clairemont! - You're going to love this 3 bedroom, 1 bath mid century charmer in Clairemont! Original hardwood floors, new paint throughout, updated lighting and forced air heat. Large backyard opens to a canyon behind the property (not fenced). One car garage area for storage. Great location with peak ocean views, close to beaches, bay, and easy freeway access. Trash is included. Sorry no pets. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5485702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 Shawnee Rd. have any available units?
3451 Shawnee Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3451 Shawnee Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3451 Shawnee Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 Shawnee Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3451 Shawnee Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3451 Shawnee Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3451 Shawnee Rd. offers parking.
Does 3451 Shawnee Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3451 Shawnee Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 Shawnee Rd. have a pool?
No, 3451 Shawnee Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3451 Shawnee Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3451 Shawnee Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 Shawnee Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3451 Shawnee Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3451 Shawnee Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3451 Shawnee Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

