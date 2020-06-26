All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

3437 Palm St.

3437 Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

3437 Palm Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3437 Palm St. Available 06/11/19 Gorgeous Modern Home - This is one of the nicest homes for rent in North Park. It's like new and very modern, with two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs and a huge master bedroom suite upstairs. The master bedroom suite has a large bathroom with a soaker tub, a separate shower, and a huge walk in closet. There's two second story decks off of the front and back of the home. This home has everything--dishwasher, gas range, microwave, clothes washer and dryer, alarm system, and it even has central air conditioning. The home is powered by a rooftop solar system and the property is landscaped to require minimal maintenance and watering. The private backyard has a separate out building that is beautifully finished and can be used for a workshop, motorcycle garage, or an office. Top rated McKinley Elementary School is just a block away, and the property is located centrally so there's easy access to Balboa Park and downtown San Diego. It's also ideally located to enjoy all the shops and restaurants North and South Park San Diego have to offer. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso to schedule a showing at (619) 674-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.

(RLNE4905156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 Palm St. have any available units?
3437 Palm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3437 Palm St. have?
Some of 3437 Palm St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3437 Palm St. currently offering any rent specials?
3437 Palm St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 Palm St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3437 Palm St. is pet friendly.
Does 3437 Palm St. offer parking?
Yes, 3437 Palm St. offers parking.
Does 3437 Palm St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3437 Palm St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 Palm St. have a pool?
No, 3437 Palm St. does not have a pool.
Does 3437 Palm St. have accessible units?
No, 3437 Palm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 Palm St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3437 Palm St. has units with dishwashers.
