3437 Palm St. Available 06/11/19 Gorgeous Modern Home - This is one of the nicest homes for rent in North Park. It's like new and very modern, with two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs and a huge master bedroom suite upstairs. The master bedroom suite has a large bathroom with a soaker tub, a separate shower, and a huge walk in closet. There's two second story decks off of the front and back of the home. This home has everything--dishwasher, gas range, microwave, clothes washer and dryer, alarm system, and it even has central air conditioning. The home is powered by a rooftop solar system and the property is landscaped to require minimal maintenance and watering. The private backyard has a separate out building that is beautifully finished and can be used for a workshop, motorcycle garage, or an office. Top rated McKinley Elementary School is just a block away, and the property is located centrally so there's easy access to Balboa Park and downtown San Diego. It's also ideally located to enjoy all the shops and restaurants North and South Park San Diego have to offer. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso to schedule a showing at (619) 674-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.



(RLNE4905156)