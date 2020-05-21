3360 Chicago Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage hot tub

Bay Park Retreat - 3Br-2Ba, 1368 sqft

Partial Ocean Views from Bedrooms

Bay Park home offers beautiful views and an open floor plan

Wood flooring & Recessed lighting throughout

Stunning Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, wine fridge & breakfast bar

Master with French doors-lead to private backyard

Master en-suite with soaking tub, and separate shower

French doors take you pergola to the serene spa/deck area

Backyard retreat prefect for entertaining with spa and pergola, firepit with seating and lush landscaping

Attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage

Includes washer/dryer

Minutes away from beach, bays and downtown

Down the street from Mission Bay and Pacific Beach

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Available Now

12-month lease required

Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a private viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperites.com



(RLNE5570418)