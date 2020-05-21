3360 Chicago Street

Amenities
Bay Park Retreat - 3Br-2Ba, 1368 sqft
Partial Ocean Views from Bedrooms
Bay Park home offers beautiful views and an open floor plan
Wood flooring & Recessed lighting throughout
Stunning Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, wine fridge & breakfast bar
Master with French doors-lead to private backyard
Master en-suite with soaking tub, and separate shower
French doors take you pergola to the serene spa/deck area
Backyard retreat prefect for entertaining with spa and pergola, firepit with seating and lush landscaping
Attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage
Includes washer/dryer
Minutes away from beach, bays and downtown
Down the street from Mission Bay and Pacific Beach
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Available Now
12-month lease required
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a private viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperites.com
(RLNE5570418)