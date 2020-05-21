All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3360 Chicago Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

3360 Chicago Street

3360 Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Location

3360 Chicago Street, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
Bay Park Retreat - 3Br-2Ba, 1368 sqft
Partial Ocean Views from Bedrooms
Bay Park home offers beautiful views and an open floor plan
Wood flooring & Recessed lighting throughout
Stunning Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, wine fridge & breakfast bar
Master with French doors-lead to private backyard
Master en-suite with soaking tub, and separate shower
French doors take you pergola to the serene spa/deck area
Backyard retreat prefect for entertaining with spa and pergola, firepit with seating and lush landscaping
Attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage
Includes washer/dryer
Minutes away from beach, bays and downtown
Down the street from Mission Bay and Pacific Beach
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Available Now
12-month lease required
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a private viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperites.com

(RLNE5570418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 Chicago Street have any available units?
3360 Chicago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3360 Chicago Street have?
Some of 3360 Chicago Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 Chicago Street currently offering any rent specials?
3360 Chicago Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 Chicago Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3360 Chicago Street is pet friendly.
Does 3360 Chicago Street offer parking?
Yes, 3360 Chicago Street offers parking.
Does 3360 Chicago Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3360 Chicago Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 Chicago Street have a pool?
No, 3360 Chicago Street does not have a pool.
Does 3360 Chicago Street have accessible units?
No, 3360 Chicago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 Chicago Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3360 Chicago Street does not have units with dishwashers.

