Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

335 W Ivy St

335 West Ivy Street · No Longer Available
Location

335 West Ivy Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
internet access
Discount / Promo: $1000 one time move-in discount for those who will submit an application and sign the lease on or before 03/01/2020.

(For prospective renters, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This lovely, classic, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex home property rental is located in the peaceful Park West neighborhood in San Diego.

The units cozy interior features include carpeted-floored bedrooms, tile-floored bathroom, linoleum floors in the kitchen and hallways. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, smooth countertops, and refrigerator, microwave, and gas range. There are also coin-operated washer and dryer available. The unit has installed heating and wall unit air conditioning. Its exterior has an awesome garden and a gated patio downstairs.

It has plenty of spots on-street parking.

Its a dog-friendly property but only small dogs are allowed (not more than 30 lbs.). Theres a $300 pet deposit/pet though.

Tenant pays gas, electricity (SDG&E); internet and cable (AT&T/Comcast; no dish should be installed). The landlord, meanwhile, will be responsible for the water, sewage, and trash utilities.

This duplex unit is very accessible to and from nearby parks, playground, and public transportation stops/hub; near the Highway 5; close to the airport, close to the 163, walking distance from awesome dining places and Little Italy!

This is indeed a very special opportunity! So, book a showing now!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Amici Park, Beth Israel Park, and Sefton Plaza.

Walk Score: 94

Its ideally located on a Walkers Paradise area so daily errands can be done conveniently on foot.

335 West Ivy Street is a 14-minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the County Center/Little Italy Station stop.

Bus lines:
11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.1 mile
83 Downtown San Diego - Old Town - 0.2 mile
3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center

(RLNE5548046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 W Ivy St have any available units?
335 W Ivy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 W Ivy St have?
Some of 335 W Ivy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 W Ivy St currently offering any rent specials?
335 W Ivy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 W Ivy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 W Ivy St is pet friendly.
Does 335 W Ivy St offer parking?
No, 335 W Ivy St does not offer parking.
Does 335 W Ivy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 W Ivy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 W Ivy St have a pool?
No, 335 W Ivy St does not have a pool.
Does 335 W Ivy St have accessible units?
No, 335 W Ivy St does not have accessible units.
Does 335 W Ivy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 W Ivy St does not have units with dishwashers.
