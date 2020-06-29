335 W Ivy St

Amenities

This lovely, classic, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex home property rental is located in the peaceful Park West neighborhood in San Diego.



The units cozy interior features include carpeted-floored bedrooms, tile-floored bathroom, linoleum floors in the kitchen and hallways. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, smooth countertops, and refrigerator, microwave, and gas range. There are also coin-operated washer and dryer available. The unit has installed heating and wall unit air conditioning. Its exterior has an awesome garden and a gated patio downstairs.



It has plenty of spots on-street parking.



Its a dog-friendly property but only small dogs are allowed (not more than 30 lbs.). Theres a $300 pet deposit/pet though.



Tenant pays gas, electricity (SDG&E); internet and cable (AT&T/Comcast; no dish should be installed). The landlord, meanwhile, will be responsible for the water, sewage, and trash utilities.



This duplex unit is very accessible to and from nearby parks, playground, and public transportation stops/hub; near the Highway 5; close to the airport, close to the 163, walking distance from awesome dining places and Little Italy!



Nearby parks: Amici Park, Beth Israel Park, and Sefton Plaza.



Walk Score: 94



Its ideally located on a Walkers Paradise area so daily errands can be done conveniently on foot.



335 West Ivy Street is a 14-minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the County Center/Little Italy Station stop.



Bus lines:

11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.1 mile

83 Downtown San Diego - Old Town - 0.2 mile

3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center



