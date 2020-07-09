3344 Fenelon St.

Amenities

Massive Fully Furnished Luxury Studio - This one of a kind furnished studio is larger than most one bedroom apartments. It has beautiful city and harbor views, a spacious kitchen with induction cooktop, microwave and toaster ovens, full sized refrigerator, etc. The home is fully furnished with luxurious furniture, large bed, living room area with flat screen TV. Also has fenced in yard area, deck with patio furniture, lit gated entrance, and BBQ grill. This unit is available for one month minimum, and you can stay as long as you like. Easily the nicest furnished rental in the area, it's walking distance from San Diego harbor, a couple minutes from the airport, and an easy bike ride to liberty station or downtown San Diego. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5785794)