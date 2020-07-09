All apartments in San Diego
3344 Fenelon St.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

3344 Fenelon St.

3344 Fenelon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3344 Fenelon Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Massive Fully Furnished Luxury Studio - This one of a kind furnished studio is larger than most one bedroom apartments. It has beautiful city and harbor views, a spacious kitchen with induction cooktop, microwave and toaster ovens, full sized refrigerator, etc. The home is fully furnished with luxurious furniture, large bed, living room area with flat screen TV. Also has fenced in yard area, deck with patio furniture, lit gated entrance, and BBQ grill. This unit is available for one month minimum, and you can stay as long as you like. Easily the nicest furnished rental in the area, it's walking distance from San Diego harbor, a couple minutes from the airport, and an easy bike ride to liberty station or downtown San Diego. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3344 Fenelon St. have any available units?
3344 Fenelon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3344 Fenelon St. have?
Some of 3344 Fenelon St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, bbq/grill, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3344 Fenelon St. currently offering any rent specials?
3344 Fenelon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 Fenelon St. pet-friendly?
No, 3344 Fenelon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3344 Fenelon St. offer parking?
No, 3344 Fenelon St. does not offer parking.
Does 3344 Fenelon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3344 Fenelon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 Fenelon St. have a pool?
No, 3344 Fenelon St. does not have a pool.
Does 3344 Fenelon St. have accessible units?
No, 3344 Fenelon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 Fenelon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3344 Fenelon St. does not have units with dishwashers.

