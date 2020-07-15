All apartments in San Diego
3292 Glancy Dr
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

3292 Glancy Dr

3292 Glancy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3292 Glancy Drive, San Diego, CA 92173
San Ysidro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Spacious San Ysidro Home! - This spacious home has 1776sf sits at the end of a Cul-De-Sac and has an attached 2-car garage, large patio area and large fenced and gated yard with palm trees and a fire pit. Inside you will find a spacious kitchen that opens to a formal dining area on one side and a family room with fireplace on the other. The kitchen has white tile counter tops and appliances include a refrigerator, a as range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Trash included, no pets please!

DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5267558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3292 Glancy Dr have any available units?
3292 Glancy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3292 Glancy Dr have?
Some of 3292 Glancy Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3292 Glancy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3292 Glancy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3292 Glancy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3292 Glancy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3292 Glancy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3292 Glancy Dr offers parking.
Does 3292 Glancy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3292 Glancy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3292 Glancy Dr have a pool?
No, 3292 Glancy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3292 Glancy Dr have accessible units?
No, 3292 Glancy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3292 Glancy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3292 Glancy Dr has units with dishwashers.
