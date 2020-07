Amenities

range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cute one bedroom one bath with kitchen, brand new water heater new flooring and paint, looking good. Convenient location. Resident pays SDGE and Water billing.

Call Dennis at 760-801-4722.

Sweet one bedroom, one bath. New flooring and water heater.

This is an opportunity to have a nice one-bedroom at a good price.