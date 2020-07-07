All apartments in San Diego
3238 Ashford St. #L

3238 Ashford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3238 Ashford Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Clairemont Mesa East - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Office/Study Space and Private Balcony - Upper Level - Upper Level 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Village Woods Community in Clairemont Mesa East

Very spacious unit with additional space attached to bedroom, perfect for an office/den. Updated kitchen with countertop seating. Large private balcony. 1 assigned off-street parking space. Community amenities include pool/spa and laundry room.

Great location near eateries, parks, and easy access to freeway. Close to San Diego Mesa College.

Sorry, pets are not being considered at this time.

Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of ~3x rent, good credit, good residential history
- Renter's insurance required

Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) | DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3550109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3238 Ashford St. #L have any available units?
3238 Ashford St. #L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3238 Ashford St. #L have?
Some of 3238 Ashford St. #L's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3238 Ashford St. #L currently offering any rent specials?
3238 Ashford St. #L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3238 Ashford St. #L pet-friendly?
No, 3238 Ashford St. #L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3238 Ashford St. #L offer parking?
Yes, 3238 Ashford St. #L offers parking.
Does 3238 Ashford St. #L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3238 Ashford St. #L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3238 Ashford St. #L have a pool?
Yes, 3238 Ashford St. #L has a pool.
Does 3238 Ashford St. #L have accessible units?
No, 3238 Ashford St. #L does not have accessible units.
Does 3238 Ashford St. #L have units with dishwashers?
No, 3238 Ashford St. #L does not have units with dishwashers.

