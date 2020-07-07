3238 Ashford St. #L

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Clairemont Mesa East - Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Office/Study Space and Private Balcony - Upper Level - Upper Level 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Village Woods Community in Clairemont Mesa East



Very spacious unit with additional space attached to bedroom, perfect for an office/den. Updated kitchen with countertop seating. Large private balcony. 1 assigned off-street parking space. Community amenities include pool/spa and laundry room.



Great location near eateries, parks, and easy access to freeway. Close to San Diego Mesa College.



Sorry, pets are not being considered at this time.



- All adult occupants (18+) must apply

- Gross monthly income of ~3x rent, good credit, good residential history

- Renter's insurance required



Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) | DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE# 01992010



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3550109)