3235 Menlo Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in City Heights - Beautiful single-family home! 3 spacious bedroom and 2 full baths located in City Heights. This is your perfect family home. The interior of the home has stunning modern finishes. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, decorative back-splash and plenty of cabinetry space. Through-out the home you have contemporary engineered flooring and built in ceiling light fixtures. Lovely fully fenced backyard and front patio. You have washer and dryer, 2 car garage, an A/C. Schools: Joyner Elementary, John Marshall Elementary, Waldrof, Rosa Parks Elementary, Hamilton Clark Middle, City Heights Prep. Close to shops and outdoor activities.



(RLNE5169807)