Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

3235 Menlo Ave

3235 Menlo Avenue
Location

3235 Menlo Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfect 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in City Heights - Beautiful single-family home! 3 spacious bedroom and 2 full baths located in City Heights. This is your perfect family home. The interior of the home has stunning modern finishes. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, decorative back-splash and plenty of cabinetry space. Through-out the home you have contemporary engineered flooring and built in ceiling light fixtures. Lovely fully fenced backyard and front patio. You have washer and dryer, 2 car garage, an A/C. Schools: Joyner Elementary, John Marshall Elementary, Waldrof, Rosa Parks Elementary, Hamilton Clark Middle, City Heights Prep. Close to shops and outdoor activities.

(RLNE5169807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 Menlo Ave have any available units?
3235 Menlo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3235 Menlo Ave have?
Some of 3235 Menlo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 Menlo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Menlo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Menlo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 Menlo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3235 Menlo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3235 Menlo Ave offers parking.
Does 3235 Menlo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3235 Menlo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Menlo Ave have a pool?
No, 3235 Menlo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Menlo Ave have accessible units?
No, 3235 Menlo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Menlo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 Menlo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
