Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

3144 Lower Ridge Rd

3144 Lower Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

3144 Lower Ridge Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Schedule your showing today @ 619-223-RENT (7368) to view this beautiful large 4 bd 3.5 ba home. You'll fall in love the minute you pull up to the driveway! This single family home offers wood floors with an immaculate stairway leading to your master bedroom which has a fireplace & a bathroom that will take your breath away! Don't forget about all the other great things this home includes such as a 3 car garage, washer.dryer, microwave, range, refrigerator & walk in closet(s).

AVAILABLE NOW!!!!
$5,395 a month
$5,500 security deposit

Small Pet Considered with Suitable Security Deposit

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

92130

(RLNE5174188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 Lower Ridge Rd have any available units?
3144 Lower Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3144 Lower Ridge Rd have?
Some of 3144 Lower Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 Lower Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3144 Lower Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 Lower Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3144 Lower Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3144 Lower Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3144 Lower Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 3144 Lower Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3144 Lower Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 Lower Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 3144 Lower Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3144 Lower Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 3144 Lower Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 Lower Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3144 Lower Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

