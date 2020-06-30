3144 Lower Ridge Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Schedule your showing today @ 619-223-RENT (7368) to view this beautiful large 4 bd 3.5 ba home. You'll fall in love the minute you pull up to the driveway! This single family home offers wood floors with an immaculate stairway leading to your master bedroom which has a fireplace & a bathroom that will take your breath away! Don't forget about all the other great things this home includes such as a 3 car garage, washer.dryer, microwave, range, refrigerator & walk in closet(s).



AVAILABLE NOW!!!!

$5,395 a month

$5,500 security deposit



Small Pet Considered with Suitable Security Deposit



Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.



If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.



1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2.All applicants must have a good rental history.

3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



92130



(RLNE5174188)