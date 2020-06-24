3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access

Fantastic 2 Bedroom Condo in Point Loma just miles from Beach!! - Located inside The Bay at Point Loma HOA this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home offers brand new flooring and paint throughout. Enjoy an open concept living room, kitchen, and dining area. The home also offers an additional den space perfect for a home office or game room. With over 1,440 esf of living space, this unit offers stainless steel and black appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave), granite counter tops, and light wood cabinets in the kitchen. The master bedroom has an attached full bathroom and plenty of closet space. The second bedroom is a dual master suite. Washer & dryer are also included in a separate laundry closet in the hallway area.



Included in the rent is a two car attached tandem garage, access to the community pool, playground, BBQ area, and guest parking.



Rent: $2,700 per month

Security Deposit: $2,700

No Pets Accepted

Available: NOW



Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable & WiFi. Owner pays trash and HOA.



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $5,400 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5080646)