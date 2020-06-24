All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane

3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Fantastic 2 Bedroom Condo in Point Loma just miles from Beach!! - Located inside The Bay at Point Loma HOA this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home offers brand new flooring and paint throughout. Enjoy an open concept living room, kitchen, and dining area. The home also offers an additional den space perfect for a home office or game room. With over 1,440 esf of living space, this unit offers stainless steel and black appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave), granite counter tops, and light wood cabinets in the kitchen. The master bedroom has an attached full bathroom and plenty of closet space. The second bedroom is a dual master suite. Washer & dryer are also included in a separate laundry closet in the hallway area.

Included in the rent is a two car attached tandem garage, access to the community pool, playground, BBQ area, and guest parking.

Rent: $2,700 per month
Security Deposit: $2,700
No Pets Accepted
Available: NOW

Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable & WiFi. Owner pays trash and HOA.

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $5,400 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5080646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane have any available units?
3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane have?
Some of 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane offers parking.
Does 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane has a pool.
Does 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane have accessible units?
No, 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3128 Cabrillo Bay Lane has units with dishwashers.
