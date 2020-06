Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Updated one bedroom condo in Bay Terraces. Laundry facility on-site. Sparkling community pool. Located off the 54 and near the 805. Walking distance to Ralph's and dining establishments. Water included in rent! NO PETS.



DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.