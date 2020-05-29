2957 Fried Ave

Amenities

Location, Location, Location - Property Id: 118465



This VERY NICE home in a VERY QUIET neighborhood is close to everything in West University City! Walking distance (3 blocks) from house to Sprouts, Starbucks, and other restaurants. This 4 bedroom/2 bath a single-level home boasts nearly 2,000 square feet of space. Wide open floor plan with lots of windows and vaulted wood ceilings throughout. The great room is where you'll spend most of your time, with an open airy kitchen which leads out to the black-bottom laguna style solar heated pool.Ceiling fans in the family room and master bedroom. Kitchen has granite tile counter tops with lots of cabinet space, pantry and bar area. . . The master bedroom /bath are secluded on the east side of the home while the guest rooms and second bath are on the west side of the house. This home ALSO has a very UNIQUE, very LARGE (15x20) multi-functional EXTRA room which can be used as a guest room, home office, gym, den, home theater, play room, etc.



SORRY NO PETS or smokers please.

