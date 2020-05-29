All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

2957 Fried Ave

2957 Fried Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2957 Fried Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
Location, Location, Location - Property Id: 118465

This VERY NICE home in a VERY QUIET neighborhood is close to everything in West University City! Walking distance (3 blocks) from house to Sprouts, Starbucks, and other restaurants. This 4 bedroom/2 bath a single-level home boasts nearly 2,000 square feet of space. Wide open floor plan with lots of windows and vaulted wood ceilings throughout. The great room is where you'll spend most of your time, with an open airy kitchen which leads out to the black-bottom laguna style solar heated pool.Ceiling fans in the family room and master bedroom. Kitchen has granite tile counter tops with lots of cabinet space, pantry and bar area. . . The master bedroom /bath are secluded on the east side of the home while the guest rooms and second bath are on the west side of the house. This home ALSO has a very UNIQUE, very LARGE (15x20) multi-functional EXTRA room which can be used as a guest room, home office, gym, den, home theater, play room, etc.

SORRY NO PETS or smokers please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118465
Property Id 118465

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4859376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2957 Fried Ave have any available units?
2957 Fried Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2957 Fried Ave have?
Some of 2957 Fried Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2957 Fried Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2957 Fried Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 Fried Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2957 Fried Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2957 Fried Ave offer parking?
No, 2957 Fried Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2957 Fried Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2957 Fried Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 Fried Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2957 Fried Ave has a pool.
Does 2957 Fried Ave have accessible units?
No, 2957 Fried Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 Fried Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2957 Fried Ave has units with dishwashers.
