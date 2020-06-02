2933 Boundary Street

Amenities
Charming, Modern Studio With Canyon Views/All Utilities+WiFi Included - This charming, modern studio with canyon views is located in the peaceful part of North Park. Perfect for anyone who wants to be close to all of the restaurants, entertainment and coffee shops but come home to quiet living. This upgraded studio has a very modern feel with designer finishes such as custom cabinetry, subway tile, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and wood flooring throughout. Bathroom features modern vanity, subway tile and rainfall shower head. Some of the many amenities include A/C, full size washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher), recessed lighting and lots of storage space. The fenced in back yard has beautiful canyon views and would be great for relaxing and outdoor dining. All utilities plus wifi are included.
No Smoking -- One Year Lease -- Renter's Insurance Required
PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TOUR! THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME!
Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:
1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed with no exceptions.
The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts
