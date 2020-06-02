All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

2933 Boundary Street

2933 Boundary St · No Longer Available
Location

2933 Boundary St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming, Modern Studio With Canyon Views/All Utilities+WiFi Included - This charming, modern studio with canyon views is located in the peaceful part of North Park. Perfect for anyone who wants to be close to all of the restaurants, entertainment and coffee shops but come home to quiet living. This upgraded studio has a very modern feel with designer finishes such as custom cabinetry, subway tile, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and wood flooring throughout. Bathroom features modern vanity, subway tile and rainfall shower head. Some of the many amenities include A/C, full size washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher), recessed lighting and lots of storage space. The fenced in back yard has beautiful canyon views and would be great for relaxing and outdoor dining. All utilities plus wifi are included.

No Smoking -- One Year Lease -- Renter's Insurance Required

PLEASE CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE A TOUR! THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME!

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed with no exceptions.

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Office: 619-535-8761
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #0202246

(RLNE4958607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 Boundary Street have any available units?
2933 Boundary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 Boundary Street have?
Some of 2933 Boundary Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 Boundary Street currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Boundary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Boundary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2933 Boundary Street is pet friendly.
Does 2933 Boundary Street offer parking?
No, 2933 Boundary Street does not offer parking.
Does 2933 Boundary Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2933 Boundary Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Boundary Street have a pool?
No, 2933 Boundary Street does not have a pool.
Does 2933 Boundary Street have accessible units?
No, 2933 Boundary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Boundary Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 Boundary Street has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

