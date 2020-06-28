2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful Golden Hill Condo For Rent - Available Now - Tenant Planet is Proud to present this beautiful Golden Hill Condo for rent!



Clean and Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo in Golden Hills. Great Floorplan, Balcony Off Of Living Room,Top Corner Unit, Beautiful Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Floor, Granite Kitchen Countertop, Two Parking Spaces. Close To FWY I-15, 805 And FWY 94. and Downtown Gaslamp Quarter. Great Location.



Just installed new carpet, painted entire unit, and refinished bathtubs. Split layout with bedrooms for extra privacy.



Please inquire now, will not last long!



