San Diego, CA
2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51

2930 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2930 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful Golden Hill Condo For Rent - Available Now - Tenant Planet is Proud to present this beautiful Golden Hill Condo for rent!

Clean and Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo in Golden Hills. Great Floorplan, Balcony Off Of Living Room,Top Corner Unit, Beautiful Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Floor, Granite Kitchen Countertop, Two Parking Spaces. Close To FWY I-15, 805 And FWY 94. and Downtown Gaslamp Quarter. Great Location.

Just installed new carpet, painted entire unit, and refinished bathtubs. Split layout with bedrooms for extra privacy.

Please inquire now, will not last long!

(RLNE4424406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 have any available units?
2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 have?
Some of 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 pet-friendly?
No, 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 offers parking.
Does 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 have a pool?
No, 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 have accessible units?
No, 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 Broadway Unit 51 Unit 51 does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

