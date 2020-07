Amenities

Available 11/10/19 Located in a beautiful neighborhood in North Park. Close to golf course, Morley field and walking distance to great restaurants and bars. This studio shares a beautifully maintained spacious yard. All Utilities plus cable included in rent each month.

Will consider a cat or small dog.

$1650 per month.



