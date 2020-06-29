2842 Farragut St

Amenities
Liberty Station townhome w/Gorgeous Promenade View! Granite Countertops in Kitchen, Wood Floors, New Carpeting, paint and SS Appliances. Balcony off LRM overlooks the Promenade. Washer & dryer on main floor, New Carpets, and Epoxy Flooring in Garage! Located near the Marketplace, Stone, VONS & Trader Joes, 46 acre Waterfront Park, Sail Ho Golf Course, many Restaurants, Retail, Schools, the Lot, and Arts and Cultural District. Whew! You'll love what's happening at Liberty Station! Available February 1.