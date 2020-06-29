All apartments in San Diego
2842 Farragut St
2842 Farragut St

2842 Farragut Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Farragut Rd, San Diego, CA 92106
Liberty Station

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Liberty Station townhome w/Gorgeous Promenade View! Granite Countertops in Kitchen, Wood Floors, New Carpeting, paint and SS Appliances. Balcony off LRM overlooks the Promenade. Washer & dryer on main floor, New Carpets, and Epoxy Flooring in Garage! Located near the Marketplace, Stone, VONS & Trader Joes, 46 acre Waterfront Park, Sail Ho Golf Course, many Restaurants, Retail, Schools, the Lot, and Arts and Cultural District. Whew! You'll love what's happening at Liberty Station! Available February 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Farragut St have any available units?
2842 Farragut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 Farragut St have?
Some of 2842 Farragut St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Farragut St currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Farragut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Farragut St pet-friendly?
No, 2842 Farragut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2842 Farragut St offer parking?
Yes, 2842 Farragut St offers parking.
Does 2842 Farragut St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2842 Farragut St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Farragut St have a pool?
No, 2842 Farragut St does not have a pool.
Does 2842 Farragut St have accessible units?
No, 2842 Farragut St does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Farragut St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2842 Farragut St has units with dishwashers.
