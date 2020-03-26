Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2812 Franklin Ave. Available 07/10/20 San Diego- Near Central Barrio Logan- Beautiful Renovated Home in Artistic Prime Location - * All properties will be shown virtually at this time*

Don't Miss this! Beautiful Renovated Detached home in Desirable neighborhood .

Property Highlights Are:

* Grand Living Room Design - Spacious for Multiple Layouts

* Very Large Fenced and Usable Yard

* Completely Renovated with Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout

* Upgraded Kitchen with Rich Expresso Cabinets

* Stainless Steel Appliances- Refrigerator Included

* Laundry Hook-ups in Hallway for Full Size Washer and Dryer

* Large Bright Spacious Bedrooms with Large Closets and Mirror Closet Doors

* Upgraded Bathroom with Expresso Vanity and Full Tub

* New Energy Efficient Dual Pane Windows

* Private Drive-Way Parking for Multiple Vehicles

* Trolley and Public Transportation Access



Location of this home is Prime. Near Multiple Freeway Access, Walking Distance to Schools, Shopping Restaurants and More!

Close to Military base, Just a short trip away from Downtown San Diego, East Village and the Heart of Beautiful San Diego Coastline



One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, and additional deposit **No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls**

Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing



Barrio Logan and Logan Heights area is an Artistic area Rich with Culture At its heart is Chicano Park, with dozens of murals depicting the community’s Arts and now the neighborhood houses galleries, taco shops and craft breweries.



