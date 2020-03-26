All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2812 Franklin Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2812 Franklin Ave.
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:34 AM

2812 Franklin Ave.

2812 Franklin Avenue · (888) 448-8364 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2812 Franklin Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2812 Franklin Ave. · Avail. Jul 10

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2812 Franklin Ave. Available 07/10/20 San Diego- Near Central Barrio Logan- Beautiful Renovated Home in Artistic Prime Location - * All properties will be shown virtually at this time*
Don't Miss this! Beautiful Renovated Detached home in Desirable neighborhood .
Property Highlights Are:
* Grand Living Room Design - Spacious for Multiple Layouts
* Very Large Fenced and Usable Yard
* Completely Renovated with Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
* Upgraded Kitchen with Rich Expresso Cabinets
* Stainless Steel Appliances- Refrigerator Included
* Laundry Hook-ups in Hallway for Full Size Washer and Dryer
* Large Bright Spacious Bedrooms with Large Closets and Mirror Closet Doors
* Upgraded Bathroom with Expresso Vanity and Full Tub
* New Energy Efficient Dual Pane Windows
* Private Drive-Way Parking for Multiple Vehicles
* Trolley and Public Transportation Access

Location of this home is Prime. Near Multiple Freeway Access, Walking Distance to Schools, Shopping Restaurants and More!
Close to Military base, Just a short trip away from Downtown San Diego, East Village and the Heart of Beautiful San Diego Coastline

One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, and additional deposit **No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls**
Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.
Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing

Barrio Logan and Logan Heights area is an Artistic area Rich with Culture At its heart is Chicano Park, with dozens of murals depicting the community’s Arts and now the neighborhood houses galleries, taco shops and craft breweries.

(RLNE4934840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Franklin Ave. have any available units?
2812 Franklin Ave. has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2812 Franklin Ave. have?
Some of 2812 Franklin Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 Franklin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Franklin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Franklin Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 Franklin Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2812 Franklin Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2812 Franklin Ave. offers parking.
Does 2812 Franklin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2812 Franklin Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Franklin Ave. have a pool?
No, 2812 Franklin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Franklin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2812 Franklin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Franklin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Franklin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2812 Franklin Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity