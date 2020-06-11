All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 19 2019 at 3:05 AM

2748 Escala Circle

2748 Escala Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2748 Escala Cir, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Tri-level end unit in beautiful Escala Neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen includes cherry cabinetry, granite counters with stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and butler's pantry. Wood floors throughout with carpeting in two bedrooms. Patios on first, second, and third floor. Attached baths in all bedrooms. Fireplace in living room with plantation shutters throughout. Custom tile and dual sinks in master bath with separate walk-in closet. Two-car attached garage. Escala community boasts Olympic size heated pool, tennis courts, and a well equipped gym. 1 year lease. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please contact office for showing appointments via EMAIL. Please email with questions and to schedule appointment to view property. Respond to this ad.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees online at http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent. Please bring your money order or cashiers check to the showing to be first in line. This will need to be submitted to our office if you do not have it at time of the showing. If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

*We do not rent site unseen and must work directly with tenants - no third parties.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2748 Escala Circle have any available units?
2748 Escala Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2748 Escala Circle have?
Some of 2748 Escala Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2748 Escala Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2748 Escala Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2748 Escala Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2748 Escala Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2748 Escala Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2748 Escala Circle offers parking.
Does 2748 Escala Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2748 Escala Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2748 Escala Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2748 Escala Circle has a pool.
Does 2748 Escala Circle have accessible units?
No, 2748 Escala Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2748 Escala Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2748 Escala Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
