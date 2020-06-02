All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L

2677 Melbourne Drive · (858) 410-0041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2677 Melbourne Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
APARTMENT FEATURES:
Upgraded carpet
Modern vinyl in kitchen, dining room and in bathroom
Beautiful kitchen cabinets
Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures
Upgraded ceiling fan
Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop)
Ceiling Fan
Prewired for cable, telephone and Internet
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment:

Move-In Special:
Security Deposit: $250 (Originally $1000)
No Pet Fees

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

On Site Laundry room. Pool with ample space to relax in the sun.
Maintenance included and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Quiet Neighborhood. Short driving distance from Mission Valley, Downtown and North Park.

We welcome your dogs and cats less than 25 pounds (maximum 2 pets per unit)

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Serra Bella is professionally managed and operated. Please visit us online at www.SerraBellaSanDiego.com

Serra Bella Apartments
2707 Mission Village Dr.
San Diego, CA 92123

*Photos in ad are of a similar unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L have any available units?
2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L have?
Some of 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L currently offering any rent specials?
2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L pet-friendly?
Yes, 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L is pet friendly.
Does 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L offer parking?
No, 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L does not offer parking.
Does 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L have a pool?
Yes, 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L has a pool.
Does 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L have accessible units?
No, 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L does not have accessible units.
Does 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L have units with dishwashers?
No, 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2677 Melbourne Drive, 2-L?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity