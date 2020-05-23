2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J

Amenities
APARTMENT FEATURES:
Upgraded carpet
Modern vinyl in kitchen, dining room and in bathroom
Beautiful kitchen cabinets
Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures
Upgraded ceiling fan
Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop)
Ceiling Fan
Prewired for cable, telephone and Internet
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment:
Move-In Special:
Security Deposit: $250 (Originally $1000)
No Pet Fees
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
On Site Laundry room. Pool with ample space to relax in the sun.
Maintenance included and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Quiet Neighborhood. Short driving distance from Mission Valley, Downtown and North Park.
We welcome your dogs and cats less than 25 pounds (maximum 2 pets per unit)
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Serra Bella is professionally managed and operated. Please visit us online at www.SerraBellaSanDiego.com
Serra Bella Apartments
2707 Mission Village Dr.
San Diego, CA 92123
*Photos in ad are of a similar unit