Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J

2670 Mission Village Drive · (858) 410-0041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2670 Mission Village Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
APARTMENT FEATURES:
Upgraded carpet
Modern vinyl in kitchen, dining room and in bathroom
Beautiful kitchen cabinets
Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures
Upgraded ceiling fan
Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop)
Ceiling Fan
Prewired for cable, telephone and Internet
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment:

Move-In Special:
Security Deposit: $250 (Originally $1000)
No Pet Fees

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

On Site Laundry room. Pool with ample space to relax in the sun.
Maintenance included and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Quiet Neighborhood. Short driving distance from Mission Valley, Downtown and North Park.

We welcome your dogs and cats less than 25 pounds (maximum 2 pets per unit)

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Serra Bella is professionally managed and operated. Please visit us online at www.SerraBellaSanDiego.com

Serra Bella Apartments
2707 Mission Village Dr.
San Diego, CA 92123

*Photos in ad are of a similar unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J have any available units?
2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J have?
Some of 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J currently offering any rent specials?
2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J pet-friendly?
Yes, 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J is pet friendly.
Does 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J offer parking?
No, 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J does not offer parking.
Does 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J have a pool?
Yes, 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J has a pool.
Does 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J have accessible units?
No, 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J have units with dishwashers?
No, 2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J does not have units with dishwashers.
