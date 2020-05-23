2670 Mission Village Drive, 2-J

Amenities

APARTMENT FEATURES:

Upgraded carpet

Modern vinyl in kitchen, dining room and in bathroom

Beautiful kitchen cabinets

Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures

Upgraded ceiling fan

Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop)

Ceiling Fan

Prewired for cable, telephone and Internet

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment:



Move-In Special:

Security Deposit: $250 (Originally $1000)

No Pet Fees



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



On Site Laundry room. Pool with ample space to relax in the sun.

Maintenance included and 24/7 emergency maintenance.

Quiet Neighborhood. Short driving distance from Mission Valley, Downtown and North Park.



We welcome your dogs and cats less than 25 pounds (maximum 2 pets per unit)



FOR MORE INFORMATION:



Serra Bella is professionally managed and operated. Please visit us online at www.SerraBellaSanDiego.com



Serra Bella Apartments

2707 Mission Village Dr.

San Diego, CA 92123



*Photos in ad are of a similar unit