Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

2609 Pico Place #127

2609 Pico Place · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Pico Place, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Pacific Beach Condo, Wood Floor, Upgraded, Pool - Private Pacific Beach condo with a very large outside deck, all wood laminate floors, upgraded bathroom with lots of cabinet space and tiled shower, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and vent hood. The complex has a nice pool, comes with underground parking, additional storage and guest parking. The location.is down a private cul de sac, close to the freeway and of course The Beach!
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
619-708-5008
DRE#01836754

(RLNE5447117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Pico Place #127 have any available units?
2609 Pico Place #127 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Pico Place #127 have?
Some of 2609 Pico Place #127's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Pico Place #127 currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Pico Place #127 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Pico Place #127 pet-friendly?
No, 2609 Pico Place #127 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2609 Pico Place #127 offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Pico Place #127 offers parking.
Does 2609 Pico Place #127 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Pico Place #127 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Pico Place #127 have a pool?
Yes, 2609 Pico Place #127 has a pool.
Does 2609 Pico Place #127 have accessible units?
No, 2609 Pico Place #127 does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Pico Place #127 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 Pico Place #127 does not have units with dishwashers.

