Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

2593 Ulric St

2593 Ulric Street · No Longer Available
Location

2593 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two Bedroom One Bath - Townhouse, Must see!!! - Property Id: 223155

2 bedroom one bath townhouse. All wood flooring. Refrigerator and stove included, granite countertops. Carpet on the staircase. Our rentals include water trash and sewer along with parking in the rental rate. Applications are $35, everyone 18 and over must apply. A $1,000 deposit is required for all rentals OAC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223155
Property Id 223155

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5548579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2593 Ulric St have any available units?
2593 Ulric St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2593 Ulric St have?
Some of 2593 Ulric St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2593 Ulric St currently offering any rent specials?
2593 Ulric St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2593 Ulric St pet-friendly?
No, 2593 Ulric St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2593 Ulric St offer parking?
Yes, 2593 Ulric St offers parking.
Does 2593 Ulric St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2593 Ulric St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2593 Ulric St have a pool?
No, 2593 Ulric St does not have a pool.
Does 2593 Ulric St have accessible units?
No, 2593 Ulric St does not have accessible units.
Does 2593 Ulric St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2593 Ulric St does not have units with dishwashers.
