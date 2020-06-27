2426 Wightman Street

Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom Craftsman Style Home! - The 2 bedroom home sits high above the street for extra privacy and is located near Morley Field!



This home features dark oak, wooden flooring throughout the living areas with the kitchen and bathroom featuring tile. The living room has a window ac unit to help you keep cool and the abundance of windows allows for plenty of natural lighting throughout.



Your first bedroom is off of the living room with an additional window ac unit and mirrored closets.



The second bedroom, off of the kitchen has french doors leading out to your large backyard.



The backyard has a covered patio area that also houses your washer and dryer and there is plenty of space that is great for entertaining!



The location of this home is everything - just being a short distance away from Communal Coffe and new trendy restaurants like Louisiana Purchase.



Only a few blocks away down University Ave you are in the hustle and bustle of North Park where you can attend shows at the North Park Observatory, feel nostalgic at Coin-Op Game Room or check out the many other restaurants at your fingertips.



Call today to schedule a tour!



