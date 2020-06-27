All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

2426 Wightman Street

2426 Wightman Street · No Longer Available
Location

2426 Wightman Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom Craftsman Style Home! - The 2 bedroom home sits high above the street for extra privacy and is located near Morley Field!

This home features dark oak, wooden flooring throughout the living areas with the kitchen and bathroom featuring tile. The living room has a window ac unit to help you keep cool and the abundance of windows allows for plenty of natural lighting throughout.

Your first bedroom is off of the living room with an additional window ac unit and mirrored closets.

The second bedroom, off of the kitchen has french doors leading out to your large backyard.

The backyard has a covered patio area that also houses your washer and dryer and there is plenty of space that is great for entertaining!

The location of this home is everything - just being a short distance away from Communal Coffe and new trendy restaurants like Louisiana Purchase.

Only a few blocks away down University Ave you are in the hustle and bustle of North Park where you can attend shows at the North Park Observatory, feel nostalgic at Coin-Op Game Room or check out the many other restaurants at your fingertips.

Call today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5065770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Wightman Street have any available units?
2426 Wightman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 Wightman Street have?
Some of 2426 Wightman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 Wightman Street currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Wightman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Wightman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2426 Wightman Street is pet friendly.
Does 2426 Wightman Street offer parking?
No, 2426 Wightman Street does not offer parking.
Does 2426 Wightman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2426 Wightman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Wightman Street have a pool?
No, 2426 Wightman Street does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Wightman Street have accessible units?
No, 2426 Wightman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Wightman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Wightman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
